Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 2 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can watch all 11 games involving teams from the MWC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV UNLV Rebels at Michigan Wolverines 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Portland State Vikings at Wyoming Cowboys 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Cal Poly Mustangs at San Jose State Spartans 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NBCS-BA (Live stream on Fubo) UCF Knights at Boise State Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Idaho Vandals at Nevada Wolf Pack 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network UCLA Bruins at San Diego State Aztecs 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at New Mexico Lobos 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network Idaho State Bengals at Utah State Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network Air Force Falcons vs. Sam Houston Bearkats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Eastern Washington Eagles at Fresno State Bulldogs 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) Albany (NY) Great Danes at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 12:00 AM ET, Sunday, September 10 Spectrum Sports

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!