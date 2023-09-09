The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) visit the Washington State Cougars (1-0) at Martin Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Wisconsin sports the 63rd-ranked defense this season (316.0 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 25th-best with a tally of 503.0 yards per game. Washington State's defense ranks 79th in the FBS with 357.0 total yards surrendered per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 14th-best by generating 556.0 total yards per game.

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Wisconsin Washington State 503.0 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 556.0 (27th) 316.0 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.0 (70th) 314.0 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.0 (110th) 189.0 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.0 (4th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has thrown for 189 yards (189.0 ypg) to lead Wisconsin, completing 77.4% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chez Mellusi, has carried the ball 13 times for 157 yards (157.0 per game), scoring two times.

Braelon Allen has racked up 141 yards on 17 attempts, scoring two times. He's caught seven passes for 25 yards (25.0 per game), as well.

Will Pauling has hauled in five receptions for 55 yards (55.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Tucker Ashcraft has hauled in two receptions totaling 36 yards so far this campaign.

Chimere Dike has been the target of two passes and racked up one catch for 29 yards, an average of 29.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has thrown for 451 yards (451.0 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 75.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 40 yards (40.0 ypg) on 13 carries with one touchdown.

John Mateer has been given four carries and totaled 16 yards with two touchdowns.

Lincoln Victor's 168 receiving yards (168.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 catches on 14 targets.

Josh Kelly has caught seven passes and compiled 97 receiving yards (97.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Carlos Hernandez's five grabs (on five targets) have netted him 58 yards (58.0 ypg).

