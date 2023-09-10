The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Cleveland Browns (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in an AFC North showdown.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Bengals and Browns can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bengals vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 2 47.5 -130 +110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals and their opponents scored more than 47.5 points in six of 16 games last season.

The average point total in Cincinnati's contests last season was 44.8, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals' record against the spread last season was 12-2-1.

The Bengals were the moneyline favorite 14 total times last season. They finished 11-3 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Cincinnati had a record of 11-2 (84.6%).

Cleveland Browns

The Browns combined with their opponent to score more than 47.5 points in six of 17 games last season.

The average over/under for Cleveland's matchups last year was 43.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Browns posted a 7-9-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, the Browns won four out of the 10 games in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Cleveland won one of its six games when it was the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Bengals vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Bengals 26.1 8 20.1 5 44.8 6 Browns 21.2 18 22.4 20 43.2 6

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 46.1 43.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 26.3 23.8 ATS Record 12-2-1 5-1-1 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-9-1 3-4-0 3-5-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 11-3 5-1 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 40.4 45.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 21.9 25.1 ATS Record 7-9-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-1 4-3-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-3 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-6 2-1 2-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.