The Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) face a fellow AFC North foe when they visit the Cleveland Browns (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Browns

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Bengals Insights (2022)

Last year, the Bengals scored 3.7 more points per game (26.1) than the Browns gave up (22.4).

The Bengals collected 29.3 more yards per game (360.5) than the Browns gave up per contest (331.2) last year.

Last season Cincinnati rushed for 39.5 fewer yards per game (95.5) than Cleveland allowed per contest (135).

The Bengals had 18 giveaways last season, while the Browns had 20 takeaways.

Bengals Away Performance (2022)

The Bengals scored 24.1 points per game on the road (two fewer than overall), and allowed 21.8 on the road (1.7 more than overall).

The Bengals accumulated 323.7 yards per game in road games (36.8 fewer than overall), and gave up 356.1 away from home (20.4 more than overall).

Cincinnati accumulated 249.7 passing yards per game on the road last season (15.3 fewer than overall) and allowed 238.8 in road games (9.7 more than overall).

The Bengals picked up fewer rushing yards in away games (74 per game) than they did overall (95.5), and allowed more (117.3 per game) than overall (106.6).

The Bengals converted 42.5% of third downs in away games in 2022 (3.6% less than overall), and conceded on 44.1% of third downs on the road (4.5% more than overall).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 9/17/2023 Baltimore - CBS 9/25/2023 Los Angeles - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Tennessee - FOX

