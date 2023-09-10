The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) hit the road for an AFC South clash against the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As the Jaguars prepare for this matchup against the Colts, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 4.5 46 -225 +180

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts combined with their opponent to score more than 46 points in five of 17 games last season.

Indianapolis' matchups last year had a 42.8-point average over/under, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Colts had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Colts won three of the 10 games they played as underdogs last season.

Last season, Indianapolis was at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to score more than 46 points in 11 of 17 games last season.

The average point total in Jacksonville's matchups last season was 44, two fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jaguars were 8-9-0 against the spread last season.

The Jaguars won 40% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-3).

Jacksonville played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just two games last season, and it split them 1-1.

Jaguars vs. Colts Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Jaguars 23.8 10 20.6 12 44 11 Colts 17 30 25.1 28 42.8 5

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 42.8 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 23.3 24 ATS Record 6-11-0 3-5-0 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-5-1 1-4 0-1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44 43.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.6 24.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-4-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 7-5 4-0 3-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.