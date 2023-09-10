Colts vs. Jaguars: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) hit the road for an AFC South clash against the Indianapolis Colts (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
As the Jaguars prepare for this matchup against the Colts, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Colts vs. Jaguars Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|4.5
|46
|-225
|+180
Colts vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
Indianapolis Colts
- The Colts combined with their opponent to score more than 46 points in five of 17 games last season.
- Indianapolis' matchups last year had a 42.8-point average over/under, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Colts had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Colts won three of the 10 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Last season, Indianapolis was at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Jaguars and their opponents combined to score more than 46 points in 11 of 17 games last season.
- The average point total in Jacksonville's matchups last season was 44, two fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Jaguars were 8-9-0 against the spread last season.
- The Jaguars won 40% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-3).
- Jacksonville played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just two games last season, and it split them 1-1.
Jaguars vs. Colts Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Jaguars
|23.8
|10
|20.6
|12
|44
|11
|Colts
|17
|30
|25.1
|28
|42.8
|5
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|42.8
|42.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.6
|23.3
|24
|ATS Record
|6-11-0
|3-5-0
|3-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|3-5-0
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-5-1
|1-4
|0-1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44
|43.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|23.6
|24.4
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-4-0
|4-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|2-6-0
|6-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-3
|1-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|7-5
|4-0
|3-5
