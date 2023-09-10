In the final of the US Open on Sunday, Daniil Medvedev (ranked No. 3) meets Novak Djokovic (No. 2).

Djokovic is favored to take home the tournament championship against Medvedev, with -250 odds against the the underdog's +210.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 71.4% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Novak Djokovic +210 Odds to Win Match -250 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Medvedev defeated Carlos Alcaraz 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Djokovic is coming off a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 win over No. 47-ranked Ben Shelton in the semifinals on Friday.

Medvedev has played 22.9 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 72 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 49 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.6% of games.

Djokovic is averaging 25.8 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) through his 62 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 60.1% of those games.

Through 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Djokovic has averaged 22.9 games per match (28.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 61.5% of those games.

Djokovic has beaten Medvedev five times in eight meetings. Medvedev won their most recent match 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on March 3, 2023.

Medvedev and Djokovic have been equally balanced, each claiming 10 of 20 sets against the other.

Djokovic has won 103 games (51.2% win rate) versus Medvedev, who has claimed 98 games.

In eight matches between Medvedev and Djokovic, they have played 25.1 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

