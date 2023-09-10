The Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to square off in a Week 1 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Isaiah McKenzie hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Isaiah McKenzie score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

McKenzie chipped in with 42 catches for 423 yards and four TDs last season on 65 targets. He posted 28.2 yards per tilt.

In four of 15 games last year, McKenzie had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

He had a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Isaiah McKenzie Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 3 2 19 1 Week 2 Titans 3 2 37 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 9 7 76 1 Week 4 @Ravens 6 4 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 2 9 0 Week 8 Packers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 12 0 Week 10 Vikings 4 4 37 0 Week 11 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 10 6 96 1 Week 13 @Patriots 5 5 44 0 Week 14 Jets 5 3 21 0 Week 15 Dolphins 5 2 24 0 Week 16 @Bears 2 0 0 0 Week 18 Patriots 3 2 19 0 Divisional Bengals 2 2 10 0

