In the Week 1 contest between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kylen Granson find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Think Granson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kylen Granson score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Granson put together a solid campaign a season ago, putting up 302 yards (23.2 per game).

Granson, in 13 games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Kylen Granson Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 7 3 22 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 14 0 Week 3 Chiefs 2 2 7 0 Week 4 Titans 4 4 62 0 Week 5 @Broncos 3 1 16 0 Week 6 Jaguars 4 4 38 0 Week 7 @Titans 1 1 6 0 Week 8 Commanders 3 3 11 0 Week 9 @Patriots 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 4 4 57 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 1 16 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 6 4 19 0 Week 15 @Vikings 2 2 34 0

Rep Kylen Granson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.