As they try for the series sweep, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-79) will match up against the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, September 10. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Reds (-115). The total for the matchup has been listed at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (3-6, 4.75 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (7-10, 4.63 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -118 -102 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -115 -105 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 18 out of the 33 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have an 18-15 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 23-27 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Jake Fraley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Will Benson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +6600 - 3rd

