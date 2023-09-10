Spencer Steer vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 138 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .451. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (88 of 139), with multiple hits 39 times (28.1%).
- In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (14.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 54 games this season (38.8%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (41.0%), including eight multi-run games (5.8%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|69
|.264
|AVG
|.270
|.358
|OBP
|.352
|.429
|SLG
|.471
|21
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|41
|53/32
|K/BB
|66/30
|9
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas (7-10) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 31st start of the season. He has a 4.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.63), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 48th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
