After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 138 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .451. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (88 of 139), with multiple hits 39 times (28.1%).

In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (14.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 54 games this season (38.8%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (41.0%), including eight multi-run games (5.8%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 69 .264 AVG .270 .358 OBP .352 .429 SLG .471 21 XBH 32 10 HR 10 36 RBI 41 53/32 K/BB 66/30 9 SB 4

