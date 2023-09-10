Tee Higgins Week 1 Preview vs. the Browns
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has a tough matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards last year, 196.2 per game.
Higgins piled up 1,029 receiving yards on 74 catches with seven scores last year. He put up 73.5 yards per game (on 109 targets).
Higgins vs. the Browns
- Higgins vs the Browns (since 2021): 2 GP / 63.5 REC YPG / REC TD
- Through the air, Cleveland allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.
- In terms of pass defense, the Browns allowed a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.
- Cleveland gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.
- The 196.2 passing yards the Browns gave up on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Browns' defense was ranked fifth in the league at 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game last season.
Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Browns
- Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-115)
Higgins Receiving Insights
- In seven of his 14 games last season (50.0%), Higgins went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- He was targeted on 109 pass attempts last season, averaging 9.4 yards per target (14th in league).
- Higgins had a receiving touchdown in seven of 14 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Higgins' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Steelers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|10 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|9/29/2022
|Week 4
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|9 TAR / 6 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|7 TAR / 5 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|10/31/2022
|Week 8
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|8 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|13 TAR / 9 REC / 148 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|9 TAR / 8 REC / 128 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|7 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|6 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|11 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
