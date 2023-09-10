With the Cincinnati Bengals squaring off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyler Boyd a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Boyd's stats last year included 82 targets and 58 catches for 762 yards (47.6 per game) and five TDs.

Boyd had a receiving touchdown in five of 16 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Tyler Boyd Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 7 4 33 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 2 17 0 Week 3 @Jets 5 4 105 1 Week 4 Dolphins 5 2 47 0 Week 5 @Ravens 4 3 32 0 Week 6 @Saints 6 6 66 0 Week 7 Falcons 9 8 155 1 Week 8 @Browns 5 3 38 1 Week 9 Panthers 6 5 44 0 Week 11 @Steelers 7 2 42 0 Week 12 @Titans 4 2 16 0 Week 13 Chiefs 5 4 60 0 Week 14 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 5 5 35 1 Week 16 @Patriots 4 3 21 0 Week 18 Ravens 7 5 51 0 Wild Card Ravens 3 3 26 0 Divisional @Bills 2 1 23 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 2 2 40 0

