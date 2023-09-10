Tyler Stephenson vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (76 of 122), with more than one hit 26 times (21.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year (44 of 122), with two or more runs eight times (6.6%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.262
|AVG
|.252
|.346
|OBP
|.324
|.401
|SLG
|.379
|14
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|25
|56/25
|K/BB
|70/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas (7-10) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 31st start of the season. He has a 4.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.63), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 48th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
