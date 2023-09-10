Will Benson -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.
  • Benson has picked up a hit in 48.9% of his 90 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.6% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this season (17.8%), Benson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 34 times this year (37.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 46
.216 AVG .306
.336 OBP .388
.441 SLG .515
13 XBH 16
6 HR 3
13 RBI 13
47/19 K/BB 41/18
8 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Mikolas (7-10) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 31st start of the season. He has a 4.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 40th, 1.316 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
