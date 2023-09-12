The Cincinnati Bengals right now have the sixth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1200.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1200

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.

Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it ranked 16th on defense with 335.7 yards allowed per game.

The Bengals picked up six wins at home last year and six away.

Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.

Bengals Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and accumulated 257 yards.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 814 yards (58.1 per game).

Mixon also had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two TDs.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson compiled 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +2000 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +6600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +700 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +30000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +8000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +6600 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +2000

