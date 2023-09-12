At +15000 as of September 12, the Indianapolis Colts aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Colts won just two games at home and two away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 15 games with the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In 12 games, Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.

As a tone-setter on defense, Zaire Franklin delivered 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and three sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +30000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +2000 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +15000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1200 15 December 17 Steelers - +8000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +5000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +30000

