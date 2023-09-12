Harrison Bader -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .235.

Bader has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 89 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.8% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37.1% of his games this season (33 of 89), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 38 .234 AVG .237 .279 OBP .269 .368 SLG .333 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 21 RBI 17 33/9 K/BB 25/6 10 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings