Hunter Renfroe vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Hunter Renfroe and his .483 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Hunter Renfroe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Hunter Renfroe At The Plate
- Renfroe has 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .239.
- In 74 of 133 games this season (55.6%) Renfroe has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (19 of 133), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Renfroe has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this year (34 of 133), with two or more RBI 16 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year (48 of 133), with two or more runs seven times (5.3%).
Hunter Renfroe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|67
|.182
|AVG
|.234
|.280
|OBP
|.294
|.318
|SLG
|.375
|1
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|30
|4/3
|K/BB
|59/21
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.43 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 2-10 with a 6.65 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the lefty tossed 1 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.65 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
