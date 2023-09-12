Nick Senzel -- batting .320 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .232.

Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this season (45 of 83), with at least two hits 15 times (18.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Senzel has had an RBI in 29 games this season (34.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (41.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.4%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .221 AVG .246 .263 OBP .338 .359 SLG .426 10 XBH 10 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 38/8 K/BB 24/17 4 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings