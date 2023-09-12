In the series opener on Tuesday, September 12, Brandon Williamson will toe the rubber for the Cincinnati Reds (74-71) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (66-77), who will answer with Joey Wentz. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Reds are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+100). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (2-10, 6.65 ERA)

Reds vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Reds vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 12-12 (50%).

Cincinnati has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 46, or 41.4%, of the 111 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 40 times in 101 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Hunter Renfroe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +10000 - 3rd

