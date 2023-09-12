Spencer Steer vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.358), slugging percentage (.452) and total hits (140) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his 140 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 140 games he has played this season, he's homered in 20 of them (14.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 55 games this season (39.3%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those games (13.6%).
- He has scored a run in 58 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.364
|OBP
|.352
|.432
|SLG
|.471
|21
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|41
|53/33
|K/BB
|66/30
|9
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz (2-10) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 18th start of the season. He has a 6.65 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.65, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
