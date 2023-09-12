TJ Friedl vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .731 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .271 with 20 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 75 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Friedl has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this season (35 of 121), with two or more RBI 10 times (8.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|58
|.278
|AVG
|.265
|.343
|OBP
|.335
|.526
|SLG
|.359
|26
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|3
|34
|RBI
|18
|45/17
|K/BB
|34/19
|10
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz (2-10 with a 6.65 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty tossed 1 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run without giving up a hit.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.65 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .289 to opposing batters.
