Tyler Stephenson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .710 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 76 of 122 games this year (62.3%), including 26 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 122), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.6%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.262
|AVG
|.252
|.346
|OBP
|.324
|.401
|SLG
|.379
|14
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|25
|56/25
|K/BB
|70/20
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 2-10 with a 6.65 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.65, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .289 against him.
