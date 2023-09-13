How to Watch the Reds vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 169 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati ranks 11th in the majors with 692 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Connor Phillips to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-4
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
|9/12/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Joey Wentz
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Connor Phillips
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|David Peterson
|9/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|José Quintana
|9/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|José Quintana
|9/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Dallas Keuchel
