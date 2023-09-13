Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers play Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 169 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati ranks 11th in the majors with 692 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Reds rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Connor Phillips to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 5, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals L 9-4 Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-1 Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Joey Wentz 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets - Away - José Quintana 9/17/2023 Mets - Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Andrew Abbott Dallas Keuchel

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.