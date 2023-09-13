The Detroit Tigers (66-78) and the Cincinnati Reds (75-71) will match up on Wednesday, September 13 at Comerica Park, with Eduardo Rodriguez pitching for the Tigers and Connor Phillips taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+115). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (11-7, 3.18 ERA) vs Phillips - CIN (0-0, 9.64 ERA)

Reds vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 16, or 57.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Tigers have a record of 7-7 (50%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 49 wins in the 103 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 33-34 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +15000 - 3rd

