Hailey Baptiste faces Lya Isabel Fernandez Olivares to begin play in the Abierto Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico (in the round of 64). In her last tournament (the San Diego Open), she was eliminated by Magdalena Frech in the qualification final. Baptiste has +8000 odds to be crowned champion at Centro Panamericano de Tenis.

Baptiste at the 2023 Abierto Guadalajara

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 15-23

September 15-23 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Baptiste's Next Match

In her opener at the Abierto Guadalajara, Baptiste will meet Fernandez Olivares on Sunday, September 17 at 2:55 PM ET in the round of 64.

Baptiste Stats

Baptiste last played on September 10, 2023, a 4-6, 7-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 77-ranked Frech in the qualifying round of the San Diego Open.

Baptiste is 7-8 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.

In six tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Baptiste has gone 4-6.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Baptiste has played 15 matches and 19.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Baptiste has played 10 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.4 games per match while winning 47.5% of games.

Over the past year, Baptiste has won 66.2% of her service games, and she has won 17.6% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Baptiste has won 63.3% of her games on serve and 17.6% on return.

