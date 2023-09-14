Thursday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (66-79) versus the Cincinnati Reds (76-71) at Comerica Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on September 14.

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (3-7, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Derek Law (4-5, 3.83 ERA).

Reds vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Reds contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have come away with 50 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won 50 of 104 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (696 total runs).

The Reds have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule