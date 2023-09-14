The Cincinnati Reds (76-71) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they meet the Detroit Tigers (66-79) on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (3-7, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Derek Law (4-5, 3.83 ERA).

Reds vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (3-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Law - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Derek Law

The Reds will send Law (4-5) out to make his third start of the season.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering one hit.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .239 against him this season. He has a 3.83 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his 48 appearances.

He has had 34 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (3-7) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.50 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .226 in 18 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Olson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

