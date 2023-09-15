Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Boone County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Boone County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Cooper High School at Great Crossing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Boone County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Florence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
