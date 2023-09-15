Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school football competition in Clark County, Kentucky is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Clark County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Ballard High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.