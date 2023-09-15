At +25000, the Indianapolis Colts have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 15.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Colts games hit the over.

Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game on offense last year (27th in ), and it surrendered 334.0 yards per game (15th) on defense.

Last season the Colts won only two games at home and two away from home.

When favored last season Indianapolis picked up just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC as a whole.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 15 games for the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, catching 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

Deon Jackson ran for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one touchdown in 12 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Zaire Franklin amassed 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and three sacks in 17 games last year.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2000 2 September 17 @ Texans - +40000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1600 4 October 1 Rams - +10000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2000 7 October 22 Browns - +1800 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +20000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +12500 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1400 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +5000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +40000

