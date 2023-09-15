In Hardin County, Kentucky, there are attractive high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

    • Hardin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    North Hardin High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kentucky Country Day School at John Hardin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Elizabethtown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Hardin High School at Bowling Green High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bowling Green, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

