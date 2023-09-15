If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information here.

Jeffersontown High School at Waggener High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Elder at Saint Xavier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at Male High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Atherton High School at Holy Cross High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Western High School at Doss High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 22

District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler Traditional High School at Seneca High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSales High School at Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Bullitt East High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mt. Washington, KY

Mt. Washington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern High School at Fern Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ballard High School at George Rogers Clark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Winchester, KY

Winchester, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

North Hardin High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

South Warren High School at duPont Manual High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Kentucky Country Day School at John Hardin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Elizabethtown, KY

Elizabethtown, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

