Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Jeffersontown High School at Waggener High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elder at Saint Xavier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atherton High School at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Doss High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Conference: District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler Traditional High School at Seneca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSales High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Bullitt East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mt. Washington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern High School at Fern Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ballard High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Hardin High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Warren High School at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kentucky Country Day School at John Hardin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elizabethtown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
