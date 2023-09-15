Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Martin County, Kentucky this week.
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Martin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Martin County High School at Magoffin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Salyersville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
