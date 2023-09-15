Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Morgan County, Kentucky this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Morgan County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Western Hills High School at Morgan County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: West Liberty, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
