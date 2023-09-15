Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Perry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Perry County, Kentucky, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Perry County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Breathitt County High School at Hazard High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.