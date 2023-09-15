TJ Friedl and Brandon Nimmo take the field when the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets meet on Friday at Citi Field.

The Mets are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (-105). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: SNY

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -115 -105 8 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (47.6%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 45-51 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 72 of 147 chances this season.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-39 40-33 26-32 49-40 53-50 22-22

