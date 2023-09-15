Pete Alonso will lead the charge for the New York Mets (68-78) on Friday, September 15, when they battle Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (76-72) at Citi Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mets (-115). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: David Peterson - NYM (3-8, 5.34 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.43 ERA)

Reds vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 82 times and won 46, or 56.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 46-36 (56.1%).

New York has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Reds have been victorious in 50, or 47.6%, of the 105 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 45 of 96 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

