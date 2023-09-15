Reds vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 15
The New York Mets (68-78) host the Cincinnati Reds (76-72) to open a three-game series at Citi Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Mets are on the back of a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Reds a series win over the Tigers.
The probable pitchers are David Peterson (3-8) for the Mets and Hunter Greene (4-6) for the Reds.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (3-8, 5.34 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.43 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene
- The Reds will send Greene (4-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 123 strikeouts over 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
- Greene is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.
- Greene will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
- He will try for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.
Hunter Greene vs. Mets
- The opposing Mets offense has a collective .238 batting average, and is 28th in the league with 1151 total hits and 19th in MLB action with 646 runs scored. They have the 18th-ranked slugging percentage (.409) and are 10th in all of MLB with 195 home runs.
- Greene has a 3.38 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP against the Mets this season in 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .286 batting average over one appearance.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson
- The Mets will send Peterson (3-8) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 5.34, a 2.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.601.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Peterson has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 3.9 innings per appearance.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
David Peterson vs. Reds
- The Reds are batting .248 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .413 (15th in the league) with 171 home runs.
- The left-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-17 with three doubles and four RBI in 3 1/3 innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.