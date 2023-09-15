If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Taylor County, Kentucky, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Floyd County
  • Magoffin County
  • Scott County
  • Nelson County
  • Jefferson County
  • Christian County
  • Marion County
  • Morgan County
  • Trigg County
  • Martin County

    • Taylor County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Boyle County High School at Taylor County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Campbellsville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Somerset High School at Campbellsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Campbellsville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.