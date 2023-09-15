A match in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals is next up for Yulia Putintseva, and she will go up against Tatjana Maria. Putintseva is +700 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center.

Putintseva at the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 16-23

September 16-23 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Putintseva's Next Match

Putintseva has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Maria on Thursday, September 21 at 3:15 AM ET (after beating Clara Tauson 3-6, 7-6, 0-0 (in a forfeit)).

Putintseva Stats

Putintseva advanced past Tauson 3-6, 7-6, 0-0 (retired) on Wednesday to make the .

The 28-year-old Putintseva is 21-23 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament victory.

Putintseva has a record of 12-14 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Putintseva has played 22.5 games per match in her 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Putintseva, in 26 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.6 games per match and won 51.2% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Putintseva has been victorious in 36.7% of her return games and 64.2% of her service games.

On hard courts, Putintseva, over the past 12 months, has claimed 68.9% of her service games and 32.3% of her return games.

