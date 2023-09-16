The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) and Akron Zips (1-1) will clash in a matchup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Kentucky vs. Akron?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kentucky 31, Akron 20

Kentucky 31, Akron 20 Kentucky has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Akron lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Zips have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1350 moneyline set for this game.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Akron (+25.5)



Akron (+25.5) Kentucky has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Wildcats have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 25.5 points or more.

Akron has covered the spread every time so far this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Kentucky averages 36 points per game against Akron's 22.5, amounting to 10 points over the matchup's over/under of 48.5.

Splits Tables

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 43 43 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Akron

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 33 33 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

