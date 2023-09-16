The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the Akron Zips (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 25.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Akron matchup.

Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Kentucky vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Akron Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-25.5) 49.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kentucky (-26) 49.5 -2800 +1300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Kentucky (-25.5) 49.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Kentucky vs. Akron Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 25.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Akron has won all one of its games against the spread this year.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the SEC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.