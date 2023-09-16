The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) play the Akron Zips (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 25.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Akron matchup.

Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Kentucky vs. Akron Betting Trends

Kentucky has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 25.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Akron has won all one of its games against the spread this year.

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

