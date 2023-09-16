In the contest between the Louisville Cardinals and Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Cardinals to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Louisville vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-10) Toss Up (50.5) Louisville 32, Indiana 17

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 78.9% chance to win.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread this season.

Louisville has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

One Cardinals game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

Louisville games average 53.0 total points per game this season, 2.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The Hoosiers have a 25.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Hoosiers is 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this season.

No Hoosiers one games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

The average total in Indiana games this season is 9.0 more points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Cardinals vs. Hoosiers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 47.5 17.0 56.0 0.0 -- -- Indiana 22.0 15.0 22.0 15.0 -- --

