The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) face a Big Ten matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Penn State vs. Illinois?

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Penn State 29, Illinois 28
  • Penn State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
  • The Nittany Lions have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • Illinois lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Fighting Illini have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Nittany Lions' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Illinois (+14.5)
  • Penn State has covered the spread one time this year.
  • This season, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
  • Illinois is winless versus the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (48.5)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 77 points per game, 28.5 points more than the over/under of 48.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5
Implied Total AVG 35 35
ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Illinois

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51.5 45.5 57.5
Implied Total AVG 29 27 31
ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

