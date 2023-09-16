On Saturday, September 16, Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (77-72) visit Pete Alonso's New York Mets (68-79) at Citi Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.64 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (8-7, 5.03 ERA)

Reds vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Mets Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Reds vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 20-15 (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (31.7%) in those games.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 12-36 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

