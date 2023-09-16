In one of the many exciting matchups on the rugby schedule on Saturday, Newcastle Knights and New Zealand Warriors hit the field in a NRL Rugby match.

Watch rugby action on ESPN+!

Rugby Streaming Live Today

Watch NRL Rugby: Newcastle Knights at New Zealand Warriors

  • League: NRL Rugby
  • Game Time: 2:03 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 Rugby World Cup: Wales vs Portugal

  • League: 2023 Rugby World Cup
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CNBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Rugby Super League: Leeds Rhinos at Catalans Dragons

  • League: Rugby Super League
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Rugby Super League:

  • League: Rugby Super League
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Rugby: USA Eagles vs Stade Toulousain

  • League: Rugby
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with rugby action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.