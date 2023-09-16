In the contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Buckeyes to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (+29.5) Under (65.5) Ohio State 35, Western Kentucky 11

Week 3 CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 5.3% chance of a victory for the Hilltoppers.

The Hilltoppers is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

No Hilltoppers one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Western Kentucky games this season have averaged an over/under of 70.5 points, five more than the point total in this matchup.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Buckeyes a 99.0% chance to win.

The Buckeyes are winless against the spread this year.

Ohio State has not covered the spread when playing as at least 29.5-point favorites (0-2).

The over/under in this game is 65.5 points, 7.5 higher than the average total in Ohio State games this season.

Hilltoppers vs. Buckeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 29 5 35 7 23 3 Western Kentucky 46.5 23 46.5 23 -- --

