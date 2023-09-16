The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) will look to upset the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 27.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 63.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky matchup.

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Western Kentucky has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Ohio State is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Buckeyes have not covered the spread when favored by 27.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win CUSA +120 Bet $100 to win $120

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.