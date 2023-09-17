When Alec Pierce suits up for the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 2 matchup versus the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Pierce put together a solid campaign a year ago, delivering two receiving TDs and 593 yards (37.1 per game).

In two of 16 games last season, Pierce had a receiving touchdown. But he had no contests with more than one TD catch.

Alec Pierce Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 5 3 61 0 Week 4 Titans 6 4 80 0 Week 5 @Broncos 9 8 81 0 Week 6 Jaguars 7 3 49 1 Week 7 @Titans 4 3 37 0 Week 8 Commanders 5 3 65 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 23 0 Week 10 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 8 3 28 0 Week 12 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 4 86 1 Week 15 @Vikings 5 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 4 3 26 0 Week 17 @Giants 5 3 15 0 Week 18 Texans 4 3 42 0

